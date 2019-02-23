2 Million Solar-Powered Homes In Australia

When the household uses energy generated through solar systems on the Gold Coast, there are no direct greenhouse emissions that can harm the environment. The household benefits from energy savings at the same time that the environment becomes safer and cleaner. The government of Australia offers financial incentives through the small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme.

The number of homes using solar systems has surged to 2 million in Australia allowing them to save on their energy bills. According to data from Clean Energy Regulator, there were about 2.02 million small scale solar energy systems in 2018, up by 12% in a year.

The generous government feed-in tariffs have stopped and the prices of solar power systems have dropped by more than 75% over the last 5 years. For a 5-kilowatt system, households will spend about $5,000 to $7,000. The popularity of battery storage systems was a game changer although some households still consider it as too expensive at $8,000 to $15,000 each.

According to Stephen Cranch, general manager of Solahart, in the last five years, the prices of battery storage systems have dropped considerably and are now quite stable. It is expected that the prices of the batteries will continue to go down in the coming years. Meanwhile, there are methods of storage like redirecting solar to the electric water heating system. Electricity loads can be moved when the sun is shining.

It is important for households to choose an Australian-based installer that offers long term warranties and high quality products with local service and support. According to Patrick Muir, it is important to do lots of research to be able to trust the solar provider. It is for your best interests to ask around for recommendations from friends or people who have had a solar system installed in their homes.

The prices of electricity continue to go up and it makes sense to install solar systems on the Gold Coast to save on the energy bill. Make sure though to work with professional electricians who understand the proper design, positioning and size of the solar system to suit the household’s needs and budget.