2017 Visual Trends You Must Know: Reasons To Take Photoshop Training In Brisbane

2016, for most parts, produced some of the noise-making trends in all industries in the world. In fact, some may make even a noisier noise this 2017 due to the fast emergence of newer technologies and equally newer trends. Take the photography industry for example. Gone were the old days when taking the nicest photo possible require you to do it in a fully-equipped studio or, making sure that the weather would cooperate for the best lighting condition. Nowadays, not only smartphones have powerful camera lenses that can amass almost the same amount of quality as those of the big, bulk SLR cameras, you won’t need to have your photos transferred to a computer just to be able to share it via your social media page like Facebook or Instagram. Smartphones of today now allow user to share newly-taken photosto their respective Facebook or Instagram just by a touch of the “share” icon. Aside from the powerful smartphones, there are other visual trends in 2017 that will make you take more Photoshop training in Brisbane and in other cities in the world and below are just some of them:

Virtual Reality- This technology started off pretty well in the gaming industry, making gamers experience what is it like to be playing video games like you’re in the actual game. This is also a popular visual trend especially when doing Photoshop training in Brisbane because it gives students a full 360 degrees view of the image they are trying to manipulate through the use of VR helmet. While the VR technology is still in experimental stage in most industries, make no mistake that this will become a massively popular trend once it reaches its peak form.

Unfiltered- This is one specific visual trend that is already a trend on its own in the photography industry. It basically works around the values set by photojournalism and allows young photographers to create a new kind of imagery that will bring a spontaneous edge to the story that they are sharing. Unfiltered is considered as one of the visual trends of 2017 that is expected to make the loudest noise especially in the social media.