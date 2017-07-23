3 Exciting Reasons To Book At Pool Villa In Hua Hin

There are several types of hotel accommodations for you to choose from. You can find suites in beach resorts and there are also standard room accommodations and of course, you can find pool villa in Hua Hin for an exciting holiday. There are several reasons why a pool villa is more advantageous for you and why it offers more value for your money. Here are some of those reasons.

Exclusive use of facilities

Hotels usually have common swimming pools. With this, you share the same space with other guests of the hotel. While swimming pools are cleaned regularly, you can never be sure of the bacteria, microorganisms and skin diseases that these pools are teeming of. During holiday seasons, swimming pools in hotels can be fully occupied and you may not enjoy as much as you would if you have pool villa in Hua Hin all for yourself and your companion. With a pool villa, you get resort amenities exclusively without any time limits. Common swimming pools in hotels and beach resorts normally have limited time for using especially at night.

Dedicated staff to serve you

Pool villas are one of the most luxurious accommodations in hotels since you will have your own Jacuzzi and pool right at your exclusive hotel spa. Aside from that, you are also provided with a dedicated hotel staff. This way, you can request for room service 24/7 or have a concierge anytime whenever you need one. There are also private amenities such as game or console rooms that are not available in other types of accommodations.

Total privacy

One of the best benefits of having apool villa in Hua Hin is you get utmost exclusivity while at the hotel. You can wear your most comfortable home clothes and share the same space with your family in separate rooms. You don’t have to worry about changing to presentable clothes since you don’t have to walk across hotel lobbies and halls to get to another room. Your children can swim in the pool supervised so you get the peace of mind all throughout the day.