3 Helpful Tips For Rent A Car Booking In Chania

If you are planning to visit Crete in Greece, one of the things that you will need is a car rent from Flisvos. However, with all the service providers in the area, you might end up confused and might even end up getting poor service. To ensure that you would get high quality service at a pocket-friendly price, be more meticulous in choosing a company for the different services that you will need in the area. Here are some tips:

Visit the company’s website

A company’s website will tell you a lot of things. Choose a company with a website that looks professional and well maintained. One indication of a well-maintained website is it has updated information with company information and contact details found therein. You should be able to find the company’s physical address, testimonials, feedback and the services offered by the company. The website should also have a user-friendly interface so site visitors will not have a hard time browsing through the website.

Contact the customer service

Another detail that you should look for in a car rental company such as Flisvos is the way they treat and interact with their customers. Try calling the company or you can send them an email to inquire about their services. For email inquiry, notice how fast or slow they respond to your email. An ideal turnaround time for email queries or request for cost estimate is within 24 hours or a maximum of 48 hours. Anything more than that is an indication of a potentially bad or slow service from the company.

Read customer feedback and reviews

One way to get an idea on the company’s service delivery and its quality is by reading customer reviews and testimonials before you book for car rental in Chania with companies like Flisvos. Prefer a car rental with positive reviews from previous customers. Aside from checking for reviews at the company’s official website, visit discussion boards and third party forums for ideas. Find out if the company offers pocket-friendly deals to their customers.