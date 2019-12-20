3 Home Remedies To Eliminate Pests

Insects and rodents are a nuisance. They damage the property and causes serious diseases like Asthma, typhoid and dengue. Chemical products to treat pests are very dangerous to humans and pets as they have a lot of side-effects.

Here are some do-it-yourself tips to handle pests. However, if you suspect that there is a severe infestation, you have to call local exterminators to assess the severity and the reason of infestation and devise strategies to eliminate the pests.

Use Vinegar to Repel Ants

Use the power of vinegar to repel ants from your home. Make a solution by mixing equal quantities of water and vinegar. Spray the solution on kitchen countertops, window sills, entryways, and all other areas which attract ants. Use the solution regularly to avoid ants from entering your home.

If your home already is infested with ants, you can use sugar solution to trap and eliminate them. Make a solution of sugar solution by adding half cup sugar to a cup of water. Soak kitchen napkins or sponges in the solution and keep them close to the area, where you can see a lot of ants. Leave it overnight to attract the ants. The next morning you will see them filled with ants. Sweep the sponge into a dustpan and pour hot water on the sponge. Repeat the process as many times as required to get rid of ants.

Baking Soda for Cockroaches

Baking soda is an excellent remedy for cockroaches as ingesting it can kill them. However, you have to lure the cockroaches by making it palatable. Mix icing sugar and baking soda in equal parts and sprinkle the powder in all the areas in the kitchen, where the roaches hide.

Pomander for Flies

Flies do not like the scents of herbs and oranges. Make a pomander with these herbs to chase flies away from your home. Plus the aromas of these herbs will leave your home smelling fresh. Stick some cloves on an orange and hang it from a hook near the entryway, windows and all other areas which attract flies.

Try these remedies to eliminate pests and avoid them from entering your home. However, it is advisable to consult local exterminators, if you have a serious infestation in your home or office.