3 Important Tips On How To Pick The Right Car Battery Charger

If you are in need of a car battery charger but do not know how to pick the right car battery charger, all you have to do is conduct some research to find the right equipment and the most suitable supplier. When looking for a battery charger, consider its durability, function and reliability. You should also look for a supplier that offers warranty to its products not just for factory defects but also for accidental damages. To find the right battery charger, here are some tips:

Determine your battery type

One of the important things that you should know is that car batteries come in different types. You can find maintenance-free battery, gel cell or VRLA (valve-regulated lead acid), wet cell or the flooded type, AGM (absorbed glass mat) and other types but it is essential that you buy a battery charger that suits your car battery or you can also choose one that can be used on different types of batteries.

Find out what your battery size is

To determine the type of battery charger that you should buy, find out how many amp hours your battery has and divide it by the charger rating or amps and finally add another 10% to fully juice up the battery. For instance, if your battery size is 50 amp hours, pick a 10 am charger and charge the battery for 6 hours when it is totally empty. Also if you want to know more on how to pick the right car battery charger, you can call your target car battery supplier to give you an idea on how to choose the right charger.

Choose a battery charger based on your needs

If you are going to charge your car battery and have it stocked in your garage for the low season, you can pick a low or slow rate charger. This type of charger is suitable if you are not in a hurry to have your battery fully charged or if it is not an emergency case. Otherwise, a good advice on how to pick the right car battery charger is to choose a fast rate or powerful type of battery charger to immediately have your car working.