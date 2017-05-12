4 Effective Time Management Skills

Nobody lives forever. We only have limited time in this world and before we know it, it’s over. In order to make good use of your time, you can adhere to effective time management skills that will help you accomplish more, increase your productivity at work or in life and eliminate points where you would be idle and feel lowly of yourself. Increased productivity increases your sense of self-actualization and this proves to have numerous psychological benefits. To better manage your time, here are some tips:

Set your goals

When you wake up in the morning, think about what you intend to achieve for the day and have a timeline for it. For instance, what do you intend to accomplish within 8 working hours today or by the end of the year, what percentage increase would you want your business to achieve or what would be your projected growth in the next three years. When you have goals, you have something to work hard for. You know exactly where you are going and what you want to achieve. You have a direction and when you have a roadmap, you will never get lost.

Prioritize

One of the more effective time management skills is learning how to prioritize things. Of all the things you need to do, what needs to be done right away, what needs to be put off and what can be delegated? If you know where to put your time, effort and energy on, you will accomplish those that has more impact on your team and the entire organization.

Focus

Even if you are sitting in your isolated cubicle, there can still be so many distractions in your mind and even from the people around you. In other words, learn how to focus on your targets and ignore the distractions to make better use of your time.

Delegate tasks

No matter how skilled you are, you cannot achieve everything on your own. Part of effective time management skills is to learn how to delegate tasks in order to accomplish more and achieve your targets as a team.