4 Star Resort In Pattaya

Top attractions in Pattaya that are must-visit places for the tourists

Walking Street – The popular shopping street is located at the end of Pattaya's beach road. The colourful street is filled with cafes, restaurants, beers and other entertainment options that are open from six in the evening.

Sanctuary of Truth – The imposing teak construction displays the cultural heritage of Thailand. The sanctuary has carvings on wood related to ancient mythology and displays the craftsmanship of Thai sculptors.

Tiffany Cabaret show – The most sought after and popular show is held in a grand theatre. The spectacular hour-long show has a number of presentations ranging from bollywood musicals, Korean fan dance, Graceful Thai dance, Broadway show tunes and slapstick burlesque. Tourists to Pattaya should not miss this one of a kind cabaret show.

Big Buddha Hill – The big Buddha is the biggest Buddha statue in the region. The imposing Buddha statue is positioned 100 metres above sea level and visitors can get breath-taking views of the beautiful beaches and the city from the peak.

Water parks- Pattaya has a number of water parks that offer the best rides. Ramayana water park, Cartoon Network Amazone Water Park, Pattaya Park and Splashdown Waterpark, are some of the famous parks in the city.

