A Look At The Vaping Industry In Australia

A store’s front signage should tell a lot about it, that’s the whole point. But amidst the many business signage in Sydney, there’s one that might raise eye brows.

The Steamery’s frosted glass windows, and the sign up front that says anyone going in must be at least 18 years old, a notable piece of business signage in Sydney might give the impression that there’s something seedy going on inside. Even the name suggests something unsavoury.

But The Steamery, crammed between a timber flooring and tap store, is a completely legal business, however, albeit one restrained by a considerable amount of regulations, more fitting for a licensed business establishment.

The Steamery boasts itself as “Sydney’s Premier Vape Lounge”, is home to Sydney’s largest vaping community, many of whom say that they have had to break laws regarding vaping, which they say are stupid, in order to try and save their lives.

This small store, amidst all the business signage in Sydney, is where the city’s vapers stop by to buy all their vaping materials and equipment; atomisers, e-juice, batteries, and others, and where the words like ‘drippers’, and ‘vaper’s tongue’ is the common parlance. The Steamery receives an average of 100+ visitors every day.

In order to make sure that The Steamery stays open at Botany Road at Beaconsfield, its owners do their best in order to stay ahead of the regulations. The same regulations that say that vaping devices, even peripherals such as vaping chargers or batteries, cannot be shown on display, only revealed to a customer when they ask for them. Other quit-smoking aids are not restricted by any such regulations.

The store owner, Mr. Fichkin, is himself an ex-smoker, who says that the store, which acts more like a bar than anything, is a place for the vaping community, composed of smokers or ex-smokers looking to quit the habit.

Professor Colin Mendelsohn, University of New South Wales’ School of Public Health and Community Medicine, and a tobacco treatment specialist, who is a strong supporter of e-cigarettes as a quit-smoking tool, and also describes a vaping ‘community’.

Dr. Mendelsohn, in an echo of something Mr. Fichkin said, that the vaping community is built around the idea of sharing the passion for vaping responsibility and helping people quit smoking.