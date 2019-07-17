Alarming Attrition Rates For Women In Criminal Law

According to a report from the Criminal Lawyers’ Association (CLA), many women have quit and continue to quit their practice at a much higher rate than their male counterparts. In the age of much calls for gender equality in the work place, women criminal lawyers still experience the lack of respect and benefits, and low pay.

Indira Stewart, a criminal lawyer in Toronto, has gone on record for an interview and has stated that it is surprising there are still women lawyers in criminal law despite the current working conditions women face. Anecdotal ideas on the situation is now supported by a study written by Natasha Madon of Griffith University Brisbane and Anthony Doob of University of Toronto. The postgraduate research fellow and professor emeritus of criminology, respectively, have based the data from both Legal Aid Ontario and the Law Society of Upper Canada.

Study groups and a survey revealed that after only five years, many women quit their practice, and by the tenth year, only a few remain. Retention is very low with 47 women criminal lawyers in 1996 and only 13 left by 2004. The field of criminal law is already quite challenging but compounded by the challenges of maternity leaves against the demands of running a firm and dealing with the Legal Aid system, the attrition rate is not surprising to many.

Although there is an existing parental leave program run by the Law Society of Upper Canada, the scope has limitations and applications are screened according to certain means standards. This systemic problem leaves women with the choice between their families or their careers. Even the shortest maternity leave could mean the loss of existing and potential clients, whose legal matters cannot wait and will instead turn to other lawyers.

This is an untenable situation as diversity is crucial in the practice of law. Law is the reflection of community and society, and without the input of this important half, there is a danger to the way the law is drafted and practiced. There are solutions suggested that include mentorship, sensitivity trainings, set work hours, better, maternity leave support, and more female judges.

There is still much to be done. The government and the community must come together to ensure that the chances of finding a female criminal lawyer in Toronto and the rest of Canada go back up to the proper levels.