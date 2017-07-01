ALP State Conference Hit With Rough Start Due To School Cleaners

The Australian Labor Party’s state conference was met with some resistance as cleaners hired by commercial cleaning companies in Melbourne to handle schools decided to confront the party’s Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews.

The cleaners approached the Premier, claiming that the government had been ignoring the reports of wage theft that have been a problem in the workforce for several years. They decided to send their message to the government with a large banner with the image of the state’s new number plate slogan. Only this one’s plate reads RIP OFF, and is emblazoned with an attack to the government: “Victoria – The Wage Theft State”.

To further drive their point home, delegates also held up similar signs during the Premier’s speech regarding his new agenda in protecting local workers. Said speech was then met with an urgency resolution that the conference unanimously voted for, outright demanding that the Premier take action as soon as possible.

Unions from other sectors, such as the timber, disabled worker and transport, also used the conference to ask the government to ensure the safety of their sectors and employees, with regards to the recent underpaid employee news plaguing the state.

United Voice state secretary Jess Walsh says that the state of Victoria has become the country’s wage theft state under the leadership of Premier Andrews.

The issue with school cleaners have been a problem in the state for several years now, but experienced a sudden resurgence in media attention after an union-made audit found that approximately 80% of Victorian cleaners receive less than the award wage minimum set by the state, with wage thefts in the state totalling to about $10 M, which could’ve easily been given to the cleaners with little issue.

This particular problem is fairly notable in Victoria, since the state’s government’s rhetoric puts emphasis on its support of workers and in making sure that Victoria was seen as ‘The Education State’.

During the conference, Premier Daniel Andrews made a speech regarding an election pitch, which involves protecting Victoria’s manufacturing industry by ensuring that local jobs and contracts are made for Victorians and handled by them as well.

Regarding the issue that of the employees of commercial cleaning companies in Melbourne being underpaid, he stated that the government is set to work with anyone who can issue hard evidence regarding the issue, in order to deal with the problem.