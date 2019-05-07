Aprilia To Introduce RS 660 Concept For Young Riders

The motorcycling industry is making all efforts to gain the attention of the younger generation by introducing a range of massively powerful super bikes. Aprilia has responded by introducing a real super bike so that young sport bike fans will flock to Aprilia dealers to obtain the new model.

Aprilia has always been known for producing high powered sports bikes with engine displacements of 900cc and more. According to a report from Moto Station, Aprilia will be introducing a real super bike with power ceiling of about 100hp and curb weight not exceeding 330 pounds. A Piaggio representative revealed that the RS 660 Concept continues to be developed to make its debut at the EICMA in November.

That is definitely the confirmation that young riders are waiting for. They are pretty excited about a middleweight sports bike carrying the Aprilia brand. Motorcycle manufacturers are building smaller bikes because it the trend in the motorcycling world.

It is assumed that Aprilia will not encounter problems selling the bike. The 660cc parallel engine is only a half of the RSV4’s 996.6cc V4 engine. The new engine has been designed by Aprilia specifically for the super bike range. While there is still no news about the price of RS 660 Concept, it is very likely that the middleweight bike will cost more than other bikes in the segment. However, Aprilia bikes are definitely worth the price.

Aprilia engineers are at the top of the game when it comes to designing great chassis. Riding posture is definitely ergonomic due to the proper relationship between the seat and pegs and the clip-on placed above the triple clamps.

The concept also shows the advanced aerodynamic solutions that have been inspired by Aprilia’s racing efforts. The wing profiles create downforce while multiple fairings organize better airflow around and inside the bike to ensure rider comfort and enhance engine cooling.

