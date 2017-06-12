Bids For Port High Furniture Came In As Expected

The School Board for the Port Washington-Saukville High School has agreed on a budget for the furnishing of the school’s new academic wing. The decision was made sometime early last May, a few weeks before the scheduled completion of the construction of the new wing.

The high school furniture budget, which was valued at $283,000, was decided upon by the Board following discussions with school administrators and Bray Architects, the firm responsible for designing the more recent renovations to the high school, after they analyzed bids for the furniture of the new wing, which totaled in at about $258,000 for 1,457 pieces of furniture. The administrators asked the board to add an additional 10% to the value appraised as a contingency for the budget, to which the Board agreed.

School Superintendent Michael Weber described the furniture as comfortable, but not to the extent that students would find themselves falling asleep.

Principal Eric Burke commented that the chairs, which were simple and ergonomic, were designed to correct the sitter’s posture, forcing the students sitting on them into the perfect posture

Designers from Bray Architects made selections for furniture, submitting three options to the school’s administrations, who decided on a design with the help of teachers and students from various departments, who tested out the furniture.

The school’s officials are also considering working on the Washington Heights building, on the northeast end of the school. This building holds the school’s communications and social studies classrooms, and have yet to receive an update on furnishing, same as the new areas for the new academic wing, such as the cafeteria, and music rooms, that will be built as part of the project’s second phase.

The fund set for the tackling the cost of high school furniture in the referendum plan sat at $370,000, but officials of the school, such as Jim Froemming, Director of Business Services, are fully aware that that would not be enough to cover it all. The Board, however, has given its approval with using fund balance to make up the cost.

The furniture is expected to arrive sometime this August, and installed and ready for use in classes by the time they start this Fall.