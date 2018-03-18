Blacksmithing Festival To Provide Adam’s Forge With A Permanent Home

Today, metal fabrication makes use of modern machines and tools that are controlled by computers but there are still blacksmiths that shape metal by heating them in a forge. Most blacksmiths are self-employed and they require blacksmith supplies in Brisbane to create custom metalwork like decorative stuff, gates and fences.

For centuries, humans have been working with metal and there are still those who practice the craft even with the presence of machines that makes metal fabrication of products efficient and quick. Adam’s Forge that was founded in 2002 in memory of the artist and blacksmith Adam Leventhal is currently operating on a rented space in Glassell Park.

In order to help raise money so that Adam’s Forge will have a permanent home, a festival was held last February 18 at the Audubon Centre at Debs Park. Aside from the public peek at what Adam’s Forge is all about, people were able to view blacksmiths in working with their sledgehammers to create a collaborative structure. Among the artists was Tony Swatton of Sword and the Stone that created weapons and armours for Hollywood films like The Pirates of the Caribbean. The public were also given the chance to meet Mark Aspery, the author of 3 blacksmithing books.

In the recent documentary on the Forge, Aram Nigoghossian, a blacksmithing instructor, said that blacksmithing is not about brute strength but proper utilization of tools. Visitors at the festival who do not have any blacksmithing skills or experience can sign-up with The Forge’s 4-hour Blacksmithing Discovery Class that will be held for 5 times a month.

If everything goes as planned and if the fundraiser becomes successful, Adam’s Forge will be able to move to a steel building at the back end of Heritage Square Museum. It will be the perfect place for the living history museum of Adam’s Forge.

Like what Aram Nigoghossian said, blacksmithing is highly dependent on the tools and supplies available for the craft. Artists who prefer to work with their hands to create steel products has the option of blacksmithing supplies in Brisbane that offers anvils, forges, forge blowers, vices, dog spikes and a lot more.