California Homes Go Ablaze, And Their Dangerous Contents

Any company that deals with junk hauling Orange County and anywhere else have to be prepared for the eventuality that they’ll be dealing with hazardous materials. This eventuality became commonplace in fellow California town, Paradise, as well as its neighbors, due to the wildfires that struck the area earlier in November.

Residents were forced to relocate to safe locations, as cleaning crews sporting hazmat gear combed through every home in the area that was destroyed by wildfire, looking for things like burnt bottles of bleach or the like. Hazardous materials were present all around Paradise, as well as neighboring towns, ranging from incinerated household cleaners to antique crock ware.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control helped lead the cleanup, which will take a long time, probably more than a year, if the aftermath of the Tubbs Fire is any indication. According to a Professor from the University of California in San Francisco, Dr. Gina Solomon, the whole thing is a giant mess, with a huge list of hazardous materials, scattered all around the area, in debris, following the fire.

Any company that handles junk hauling Orange County and anywhere else, as well as the general public, were asked to take heed, as experts are saying that the risks of post-fire contaminations grow as wildfires escalate in scale and frequency in California. Dr. Solomon explains that, while the immediate effects of a fire are indeed tragic and important, the ripple effects, like respiratory and cardiac issues, and, of course, toxic chemicals released into the environment, are also worthy of attention.

Contamination in Paradise slowed down recovery, with the area’s older homes and older components and materials presenting a greater risk than usual. A spokesperson for the Butte County Public Health Office stated that they understood that people wanted to go back to their homes, if only to see how bad the damage is, but with the ash and debris acting as potential contaminants, the risk was too great. The agency went so far as to issue a hazard warning for residents, forbidding them from living or camping out in or near their destroyed properties, even following the town’s reopening.