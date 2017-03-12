The Characteristics Of Ideal Hotel Meeting Rooms

Having a meeting room inside a hotel is one thing, having a meeting room that will inspire productivity is another. Meetings rooms are important because this is where people are brainstorming ideas, thinking of new concept as well as developing plans for their business to excel higher than before. This goal cannot be attained if the meeting rooms provided by hotels are not only badly designed but also uncomfortable. Here are the latest trends in interior design that will transform meeting rooms into productive spaces inside the hotel.

There should be proper lighting in order to set an ambiance for the gathering. Meeting rooms that have limited space does not require much when it comes to lighting but for larger ones, it is important to let natural light in via large windows. Natural light is beneficial because it requires less energy for a room to be lightened up properly, it improves the health of the occupants and lessens anxiety they are feeling. If it is not possible to have natural lighting, artificial lighting is an alternative. The bulbs might be positioned in the centre of the table for even distribution of light.

The meeting room should have good acoustics in order for people inside to hear each other properly. It is not ideal to have a meeting where everyone is straining their ear in order to hear what is being said by the speaker. There should also be no outside noise and interruptions that could disrupt the meeting. When designing a meeting room, acoustics should be taken into consideration.

Meeting rooms should not have rigid designs but rather flexible ones. The people inside should be able to move around and interact with one another freely. If a space is flexible, it is also easier for participants to do collaborative works.

The furniture inside the meeting room should be ergonomic. It will help the people inside work efficiently and be more productive. It should be able to meet the demands of the meeting crowd either big or small.

All of these criteria are present in 5-star hotel meeting rooms in Luang Prabang which is ideal for businesses who are looking for a space to brainstorm in.