Chinese Couples Prefer Australia For Pre-Wedding Photo Shoots

A couple from northern China, Lina Xing and Wei Jiang, travelled to Sydney for their pre-wedding pictorial. While the distance from their hometown Nanjing is 8,000 km away, they still chose the city. They are not the only couple from China who chose to do this as wedding planner in Sydney has seen an increase in number of Chinese couples travelling to Australia just to have their pre-wedding photo shoot in one of the best cities in the world.

They will not tie the knot in Sydney but they wear their wedding attire, bridal gown for her and suit for him, as they take their photos in some of the most iconic places in Sydney.

Ms. Xing said that it has always been her desire to go to Australia. She said that the photo shoot was also a chance for them to go on a holiday. Her fiancée thinks the same that is why he agreed to the trip. He said that Australia is a beautiful nation, which is on the top of the list of travellers. They also have friends living in the city and the trip was a chance for them to meet.

The couple is only one of the increasing numbers of couples from China who are travelling to Australia in order to take pre-wedding photos. They wanted to the picturesque landscape and sceneries to be their background.

This is a tradition not very popular in Western countries but in China pre-wedding pictures are displayed at the wedding reception and also showed off to friends through social media. This way the couples need not take so much time taking pictures during their wedding but instead spend more time with their guests. This Chinese trend has amounted to multi-billion dollar industry.

The photos are also a proof of the status of the couple as they spend a lot of money traveling for their pre-wedding photo shoots. They prepare a number of outfits and even hire personal makeup artists for the day. It is not very common for wedding planner in Sydney to arrange this but some couples are already copying the trend though not spending as much as Chinese couples would.