Choosing Tips For Mosquito Repellent

Having pests and insects in your house is not only dangerous to your health, these tiny, microscopic creatures are also annoying. This is one of the reasons why insect repellents are popular around the house and even in people’s pockets and handbags. However, the downside of insect or mosquito repellent is that they can contain harmful components that may effectively kill insects but would unavoidably harm endanger your health. One of these toxic chemicals is deet. While this component can be effective against pests and insects, getting exposed to this chemical may have adverse effects to pets and humans. To ensure that you are buying safe and healthy insect repellent, here are some things to keep in mind when shopping.

Check if it’ssafe

Most cleaning agents, pesticides and insect repellents can contain harmful ingredients and may emit fumes that can cause respiratory and skin diseases. Before buying an insect repellent read the label and make sure that the product does not contain deet as it can slowly harm your entire family. Constant exposure to deet can cause cancer, birth defects and irreparable memory damage. The good news is that you can find mosquitoes and insecticides in the market that are formulated free of and other toxic chemicals. Aside from reading labels, search through the internet for safe mosquito repellents.

Safe for pets

Choose a type of mosquito repellent that can be used around pets. The insect repellent that you should choose is one that is formulatedto be safe, not just for humans but also among pets. A deet-free mosquito repellent does not contain toxic chemicals but it only comes with natural ingredients and oils that can effectively terminate pests and insects while remaining safe and gentle to your pets and loved ones.

Earth-friendly

A mosquito repellent that you should pick in the market is one that’s safely made out of natural ingredients. The product can be used even by those with sensitive skin and even among young children. Choose a product that is specifically formulated for humans but is friendly to the environment.