Scammers are now found everywhere and Thailand is not an exemption. The country is known for the past few years because of the influx of tourists and the boom of real estate properties such as condominiums and hotel near central Embassy. Due to the increase in the demand both locally and internationally, prices are rising to keep up with the trend thus many locals are hoping to get a discount or a good deal in order to stay in one of these hotels.

The sad news is that 20 people have been victims of an unfortunate scamming incident. In a complaint they have filed to the Crime Suppression Division or also known as the CSD, they claimed that they have been sweet-talked into purchasing discount vouchers for various hotels and resorts in the country only to find out that they were fake.

The leader of the complainants is a music teacher from Mahidol University named NgamtaNanthakhwang. They forwarded their report to the CSD in order to file legal actions against the scammer ChatchamonJanta. The scammer was said to be 3 years old and is currently working as a contractual employee at the cooperative of the DSS or Department of Science Service.

Police revealed that they have been scammed into purchasing hotel vouchers that were all bogus. The total price of the vouchers was said to be 10 million baht.

There are around 200 victims to the said fraud.

Ms. Ngamta recounted that a mutual friend led her to Ms. Chatchamon who gave her an assurance that she will be able to stay at five-star hotels and be awarded of at least 50 to 70 per cent discount. She was quick to trust the seller because she is known as a worker at the cooperative and she immediately purchased a voucher.

Ms. Ngamta shared that the scammer is using her work at the cooperative in order for people to trust her reliability.

It was last year when she bought a voucher and she was able to use those for a discount thus she told friends about it but it turns out to be a bait to attract more victims. It was early this month that she went to use the voucher but was told by the reception staff that it is not valid for any discount.

This is why if you want to book a hotel near central Embassy, it is important to book through trusted partners that offer discounts rather than be a part of the group of victims that filed a group complaint at the CSD against the scammer Ms. Chatchamon.