Villingili is a small island located at the tip of Maldives in the south. On this island is a patch of land that is 2.4 meters above sea level. It is said to be the lowest high point in the entire planet. Majority of the islands are seen to be only around one meter above the sea therefore it is assumed that the lowest country in the world may be drowned by the rising ocean before this century comes to an end. This is the reason why many tourists are booking luxury resort in Maldives because it might not be around much longer thus they have to see it before it disappears forever.

While it might just be an item in the bucket list for tourists, things are taken seriously by the 400,000 citizens who are living there. When the rising sea consumes the island, they will be the first people to be treated as refugees due to climate change.

There is a high possibility to the assumption that the island is going to disappear if the land surface is the same but there is a big question as to it might be prevented if the land could be raised higher as the sea level increases.

According to a research publication entitled, Geophysical Research Letters, the five reef islands that are found at the south of Maldives were developed during a time when the sea levels rose much higher than the current numbers.

The country of Maldives is actually home to 1,200 islands of coral reefs. The processes by which reef islands are formed are found to be quite interesting since they are made of sediments from different organisms including gastropods, corals and mollusks. These are the same organisms that thrive in coral reefs that are in nearby waters.

Research showed that climate change will brought about an increase in sea levels and large wave events will come in stronger than before. There might be hope for the people and the businesses including luxury resort in Maldives if it is proven that the islands could continue growing vertically through climate change.