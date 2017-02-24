A Closer Look At A Press Conference Inside The East Room

The East Room is considered as the largest room in the White House and the most elegant with its gold damask drapes and chandeliers. Last Thursday, the White House Corps were invited by the new US president for a press conference.

The event was scheduled to start at noon so that by 11:50 AM, the press corps were seen standing in the cold outside the West Wing. Traditionally, the seating plan for an East Room press conference is made in advance but this conference which was organized based on the president’s whim became a free for all. A few correspondents elbowed their way to occupy the front seats.

A press aide warned the correspondents to observe order. Correspondents fanned out across the seats with Huffington Post occupying a place near the front. Newsmax was in the middle row while NPR sat the back. Some of the White House staffers were lined against the wall.

Omarosa Manigault who used to be a reality show villain and now a communications staffer, scowled at the reporters while whispering to a fellow staffer. She covered her mouth with her notebook so that no one can lip-read what she is sharing to her colleague. Boris Epshteyn that used to be an investment banker and now working as an aide was seen with arms crossed while pacing the length of the wall.

The new US president arrived 20 minutes late and discussed the apparent purpose of the conference which is the new Secretary of Labour in less than a minute. Afterwards, he got down to the real purpose of the conference – why the press is seemingly out of control. When asked whether the campaign contact with Russian officials was true; Trump replied that the leaks were absolutely real but news is fake and false.

