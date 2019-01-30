Closure Of Maya Beach Extended Until The Marine Resources Recover

International visitors continue to flock to Thailand to generate more baht for the economy. Everything looks good for the family hotel in Phuket as well as the villas and beach resorts. However, Thailand is also feeling the consequences of the tourism boom. Too much tourism has caused damages to the environment.

According to Thai authorities, the beautiful bay that became famous because of Leonardo Dicaprio movie “The Beach” will be indefinitely closed until it can recover from the environmental damages caused by tourists. An official announcement in the Royal Gazette said that the closure that started in October 1, 2018 will be extended until the aquatic natural resources have returned to their normal condition.

Based on an assessment made by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, Maya Bay which was closed from June 1 to September 30, 2018 was not enough for the marine resources to recover.

Maya Bay which was part of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park was previously open all year round to tourists. Demand increased when a Hollywood crew chose the Bay as a location for the 1999 backpacker film that starred DiCaprio. The beach at Maya Bay used to receive as many as 200 boats and 4,000 visitors every day. Visitor would sunbathe, snorkel, swim or simply take photographs

Many of the marine national parks in Thailand are closed for 4 months every year for ecological recovery. Recent surveys made by a team of marine biologists found out that a large portion of the coral reefs along the area were gone and sea life has virtually disappeared.

In the Philippines, Boracay which is a popular tourist destination was also closed for 6 months because of sustained environmental damages. Boracay has reopened but Maya Beach remains closed to millions of visitors.

Meanwhile, there are activities available for families who visit Phuket. When you do not want to venture outdoors, the family hotel in Phuket offers you satellite/cable TV where you can watch the latest episode of your favourite show. However, do not miss the experience of watching the sunset from the many beachfront restaurants that serve fresh seafood.