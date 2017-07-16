Coffin Demand Remains But Preferences Are Starting To Change

It was during the recession in the 90s that John Peddar found himself to be unemployed. He is a carpenter and it is during the middle of the night that he came to a realization that there is a career he could enter since it is a booming industry – making coffins. This idea came to him 25 years ago when he decided to contact a funeral director and got himself a job as a coffin maker.

Peddar admitted that the demand for coffins remain strong ever since he started but a funeral director in Rockingham noted that there have been changes when it comes to what people like with regards to the coffins size and the overall look.

The manager of the funeral business whom Peddar works is Paul Callahan and has been operating for 20 years already. Peddar shared how satisfying his work is every time a family expresses how happy they are with the coffin he has made.

According to Mr. Callahan, theirs is the only company in South Australia that makes their own caskets with an in-house carpenter. Other companies are using pre-cut components and all they have to do is assemble.

It only takes a day for them to manufacture a simple coffin with no lacquer but a stained casket will require more time because of the curing process.

Mr. Callahan said that when he started, 70 per cent of the coffins made are of standard size alone. For men, six feet is the standard size while for women it is five feet nine inches. Both the widths are 20 inches and 12 inches in height.

Australians are taller and bigger compared to before thus the standard size will no longer be acceptable. They have to create a new line with larger sizes which means these are longer, wider and deeper in measurement.

Aside from the size, a funeral director in Rockingham noted that the preference for the coffin style has also changed with more and more people opting for cremation. Luxury coffins are not that in demand but consumers choose low and middle priced products with unique offering.