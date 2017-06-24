Commercial Cleaners Badly Needed In Hospitals

Hospital floors are said to be critical areas to develop dangerous germs. There are many patients coming here with various diseases and health concerns. Certainly, these will require thorough cleaning and disinfecting and commercial cleaners in Gold Coast can do the job.

As a patient or healthcare worker, when you step in dirty floors, you can to be infected with contagious diseases that can harm you and affect your health. It is possible when medical devices, hospital sheets and towels touch the floor or when you walk barefooted.

In 2017, a study was conducted by the American Journal of Infection control that floors can contain harmful germs like the C. diff infection. They can also be contaminated with VRE or vancomycin-resistant enterococci and MRSA or methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, which are resistant to many kinds of antibiotics.

The researchers observed that in rooms with C. diff patients, the floors were contaminated with any of the three microorganisms. About 50% of the uncleaned rooms had this type of germ spread around the floors. Another 41% showed that when healthcare workers and patients touched the floors, they had the germs transferred to their hands. It’s when you need to wash your hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant.

To show how the microorganisms were transferred to the hands of healthcare workers and patients when their medical device landed on the floor, 18% had MRSA, VRE 6%, and C. diff at 3%. This can be unavoidable as anyone in the hospital can make a mess out of the floors. They may be infected or carriers of the microorganism, or when the floors have not been cleaned with the appropriate cleaning materials and chemicals.

One way to spread the germs and bacteria was the way how floors are mopped. If the mop had not been cleaned well, the germs are not properly destroyed on the floors and other hard surfaces.

This is when proper floor cleaning is necessary to handle the cleanliness of the floors on a regular basis. It is needed to accomplish the prevention of harmful diseases spreading to its dwellers.