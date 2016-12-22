Common Signs Of Problematic Drains

One good thing about blocked drain is that they come with signs so you would know that something is wrong and it is time for you to call plumbing experts from Fresh Flo. A perfectly working drain and piping system is noticeable because you can see water flowing directly down the drain with ease. Water also runs smoothly through without any sound or difficulty.

A blocked drain is one of the most common problems related to plumbing. Sometimes the problem can be solved with simple drain hacks such as flushing water down the drain or pouring a mixture of baking soda and vinegar into the drain. But sometimes, drain problems would require more than that. It would necessitate an expert to resolve the issue. Some of the common indications that your drain needs professional attention include the following:

• Drain that emits sulphurous stench. This is an indication that something is rotting in your drain or pipe. It could be a rodent or a dead tiny animal trapped within the system or food particles that have started to rot.

• Slow draining kitchen sink or bathroom strainer. This means that something is blocking the pipes and requires immediate attention before it worsens.

• Overflowing sink or toilet also indicates that water is not going through the drain.

• Gurgling sound on toilet bowls or shower drains. This means that something solid is preventing the free flow of water down the drain and into the pipes.

Some of the common problems related to pipes and drains can be prevented with simple and practical actions. The mere act of disposing toilet garbage such as toilet papers, sanitary napkins and diapers could go a long way in terms of preventing problems related to drain blocking. Frequent and regular cleaning of toilets and the removal of hair on the drain's surface can also prevent it from getting down the drain and eventually accumulating deep within. If you have done all the prevention methods and the drain remains blocked, call a plumber to solve the issue.