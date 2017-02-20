Couples Do Not Want Their Wedding To Become A Political Statement

When Sarah Squire booked at the Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. for her January wedding, Donald Trump was still clamouring for a Republican nomination. By the time Sarah married her husband, Trump was 6 days away from being inaugurated as the next president of the United States. This was something that Sarah and her mother never considered when they chose the wedding venue.

Sarah chose the Trump International Hotel because it could easily accommodate 300 guests and she expected that the design will be stunning considering that it was the handiwork of Ivanka who was known for her impeccable taste. A handful of couples have already tied the knot at the property since it was opened in September but recently wedding planners prefer to book weddings at less controversial properties.

About $212 million was spent renovating the historic property but it has become a favourite site for protest actions. Brides consider it political to get married at the hotel and wedding planners have to tread carefully. One wedding planner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that she received a lot of backlash after an October wedding. People threatened her family and warned her that they will boycott her company.

Couples who have used the hotel as the venue for their wedding requested for their names to be hidden when the wedding photographs are posted online. Others have started to refer to the property as the Old Post Office Pavilion and not as Trump Hotel. There is no denying that the hotel is gorgeous and it is located in a great place but the reaction is as polarizing as the elections.

Since the nation is now divided, a wedding does not have to make a political statement. Nobody wants the most important moment of their life to become political and they refuse to consider the hotel as their wedding venue.

