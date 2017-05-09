Courier Company Executive Salary More Than Enough

It has been a practice for companies to report the details of a CEO’s salary in the annual report. This practice, however, was not done by Australia Post starting 2014. Australia Post is the Government-owned courier company. The inclusion of the CEO’s salary has been part of the annual report as far as one can remember. Since 2014, however, Australia Post has not followed this practice and has not reported the salary of its CEO. It would be noteworthy to say that the value for this was not reported starting 2014 when the salary of its CEO was hitting $4.6 million.

Last year, five Australia Post executives were paid $1.3 to $1.8 million. Ahmed Fahour, Australia Post’s CEO, is now receiving $5.6 million and this was not included in the annual report. Australia Post refused to report this information with the defence that the individuals whose personal information such as salary was disclosed may lead to becoming targets of unwanted media’s attention and this will involve an unreasonable release of personal information. Opposition on this is standing its ground saying that if this disclosure is good for the private sector then it should be good for the CEO and his well-paid employees.

It would be hard to justify the enormous salary that Fahour is receiving even if the Post is performing at its best but sadly, the Post is not doing well at all. There have been a lot of complaints and concerns on the quality of service that the Post has been providing which is why most are now looking for alternative Melbourne courier companies. The customers are now voicing their concerns that are slow, unreliable, and ultimately expensive.

Prime Minister Turnbull has already raised his concern to Australia Post chairman John Stanhope. As someone who is involved in politics but has been in business for a long time, the PM stated that Fahour’s salary is a huge salary for his job.

Australia Post must explain and justify the big salaries that their executives are receiving. At the same time, they must also give focus on making the service and quality of the Post better else they will find their customers looking for new Melbourne courier companies to use for their deliveries.