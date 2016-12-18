Creative Takes On London And New York Through Famous Faces And Musicians

With the emergence of Google Maps, Apple Maps and applications such as Citymapper, the formation of physical spaces is not an artistic process anymore. Instead, it only involves functionality. This opens the field for creativity especially on city geographies, with illustrators designing map illustrations that bring fun with the facts.

London-based Heretic and Kingdom Collective created playful map illustrations. Heretic picked to explore London, while Kingdom created a music-based map of New York.

A London map of famous faces

The “If Places Were Faces” by Heretic is a map of London, which is easily identifiable by the curve of the Thames. It contains illustrations of popular people with their names relating to the places in the English capital. Brixton in South London becomes ‘Tony Brixton,’ with Tony Braxton’s picture, Thornton Heath is ‘Billy Bob Thornton Health,’ while Hyde Park becomes ‘Chrissie Hyde Park’ and so on.

The map was drawn by Luke Frost and Jon Rundall. It was a product from a studio inside joke, according to Rundall. From his narration, he said that years back they had a client named Liam coming from northwest London, and they tagged him as Liam Neasden. When their studio has greater than 150 celebrity puns that covered almost all of London, they came to decide to have a map printed.

The black and white illustrations contain a vibrant yellow contrast that makes the print stand out. The size also results in more observation and hilarious puns.

A music-based map of New York

Kingdom Collective worked with Frank Broughton, a writer, and Adam Hayes, an illustrator, for the music-based New York map. The map consists of around 450 names of New York music stars. This project started while Kingdom was working with its client on a New York music event, and considered creating a map which showed the city’s musical lineage. The print has musicians like Ella Fitzgerald and Kiss, Mariah Carey and Mobb Deep, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Barbra Streisand. This is a detailed documentation of New York’s music scene, which makes one think of the numerous talented artists produced by the Big Apple.