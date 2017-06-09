Crowley Residents Concerned About Drainage System

There are areas in Crowley that are currently experiencing problems because of the drainage system. The residents expressed that the issue could be remedied in an instant if the board is willing to do what is necessary in order to fix the drainage system in one area. In the UK, if the drainage system of a house encounters a problem they can easily call companies such as BudgetBlockedDrainsRugby.co.uk to fix the problem but it is entirely a different story when the main drainage system is the problem.

According to a resident of Crowley and a horse trainer in the area, Rachel Bertrand, it is an everyday struggle for her because her property is covered with a foot of water coming from the drainage system because the board is not doing their job properly.

The drainage system that is located at the junction of Hetzel and Goodrich road, there is overgrowth which makes causes blockage and a few hundred meters after is an irrigation pipe that is only supported by wooden structures.

The residents clarified that the blockage that occurred in the wooden structure has already been fixed but they are still not satisfied because flood can easily occur when the drainage gets blocked again.

Bertrand said that it common for them to experience blockage since the braces found in the irrigation pipe can be filled with limbs and dirt. When this happens, water flow is obstructed. This is not acceptable for the residents because that passage is the only route for their drain water to flow. This is why it is important that it must not be blocked.

Bertrand’s property is adjacent to a subdivision. She bought the house in 2009 and every since, flooding has been one of her problems. She said that draining is not a problem in her property but some of the houses inside the subdivision decided to remove their ditches thus causing erosion issues in her own property.

A blocked drain inside the house can be easily remedied by calling a professional but in this case it would need cooperation from the rest of the residents and the board in order to be fixed.