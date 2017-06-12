Customizing A Moto Guzzi Motorbike

Have you ever wondered where MGX – 21 Flying Fortress got its name? Galuzzi and the people from Piaggio who are owners of Moto Guzzi, Aprilia and Vespa created a getaway machine for future motorcyclists and simplified the name. MG means Motto Guzzi while X refers to something that is unique. 21 represents the front rim and tire with the carbon –fibre inner cover. MGX – 21 is based on shaft-driven California 1400.

The MGX – 21 Flying Fortress was displayed at the 76th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the response was overwhelming. Even the riders of Harley-Davidson to Indian to Victory were complimenting the design. The common consensus was positive – the design is bold and unique. In nearly every conversation, you will hear about the blacked-out carbon fibre and red accents and the cylinder heads and Brembo brakes. The Flying Fortress certainly lived up to the Galuzzi name.

A turbo-charged moto guzzi dustbin racer was the recent result of the efforts of US-based Craig Rodsmith, the brand behind the Rodsmith motorcycles. A moto guzzi motorbike was his latest project. The moto guzzi racer was reshaped and decked out in hand-formed aluminum. Its balanced 950cc engine was hooked up to a lightened flywheel to achieve quicker throttle response.

The blow through turbo system by designed and built by Rodsmith himself using two sealed pressurized 36mm delortos. You can also find a small low-pressure fuel pump under the tank that is regulated in order to maintain about one pound over boost pressure. The stainless steel exhaust was designed by Rodsmith to run smoothly over the top of the engine to feed the turbo.

The only parts that Rodsmith sought help for were the custom-made shocks by super shox and the hand-sewn leather seat. Rodsmith’s 40 years of experience in bike metal work made it easy for him to hand form the tank, seat, dash and statement fairing.

If you are searching for Moto Guzzi California for sale in UK, there are dealers who have gained a good reputation for outstanding service in East Anglia. A huge collection of new and quality used motorcycles are being offered for competitive prices.