Different Types Of Neoprene Materials

Neoprene is a synthetic rubber material that is available in different forms. Neoprene or PC rubber is a versatile material with a host of amazing properties. It is highly durable, resistant to water, moisture, oil and UV light, and can withstand hot and cold temperatures.

Due to its versatile nature, it is used for a number of applications. Neoprene is mostly used in industrial applications as a gasket, to seal electrical lights and other fixtures, as protective casing over electronics, in production of sports and medical equipment, to make car seats and also as a fabric to create fashionable clothes. These are some interesting neoprene facts that you should know before knowing about the different types of neoprene available in the market.

Types of Neoprene

Plain Neoprene

As the name suggests, this type or neoprene does not have any fabric or texture over it. It is just simple PC rubber.

Perforated Neoprene

Perforated neoprene is a breathable material that is used in the manufacturing of medical braces and accessories for human body application. However, it is interesting to note that only the rubber is perforated and not the nylon or polyester fabric backing.

Smooth Neoprene

It has a smooth texture and is available in grade 2 (cr). Smooth neoprene is mostly used for designing wet suits and designer clothes.

Textured Neoprene

As the name suggests, textured neoprene has a rough surface on the rubber side of the material. The rough pattern provides better contact with the surface and allows for better grip.

Polyester Covered Neoprene

Neoprene covered in polyester fabric is much more suitable for printing and also has better UV resistance, in comparison to Nylon covered neoprene. Polyester fabric holds the prints better and is more suitable for car seats and clothing purposes.

Nylon Covered Neoprene

Neoprene covered in Nylon fabric is cheaper than the polyester version. It is suitable for silk-screen printing. However, Nylon tends to fade faster than polyester.

These are some interesting neoprene facts about its different types. Now that you know about the different types of neoprene materials, choose the material that suits you the most and buy attractive seat covers, wet suits etc.

