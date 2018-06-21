Discovering The Genius Behind The Maps Created By Massimo Vignelli

It is easy to find the beauty in artworks such as the New York City Illustrated Map but you have to dig deeper in order to appreciate the maps created by Massimo Vignelli. He is one of the individuals responsible for the efficient urban experience that the locals and tourists are experiencing either they are in the middle of Washington, D.C. or in the busy streets of New York. He is none other than the person who helped design the way finding systems that are currently being used in the subway in New York City as well as the metro in Washington D.C.

For the locals, they might not be able to use the system as often as they are familiar with the metro or subway but for tourists, they might have in one point or another looked at it when they don’t know where they should get off or how to get back on track when they were dropped off in the wrong stop.

Vignelliis known for the rational signage he created which are using heavy dose of Helvetica more than the maps he created. It was back in 1972 when Vignelli’s newly designed map was revealed by the MTA but in 1979 the map was replaced by something which is far from it with looks but easier to understand because it is consist of geometric lines alone. That was not the end of the road for Vignelli and the role he played in designing transit maps.

The Rochester Institute of Tehnology holds a Vignelli Center for Design Studies which is managed by a sole archivist named Jennifer Whitlock. Recently, she discovered that there is a collection of speculative maps that were created by Vignelli which is supposed to be used by the transit authority of Washington D.C. back in 1973. Looking at the maps, one will be amazed especially with his creations of the subway in New York City Illustrated Map which features abstract shapes as well as bold colors in order to instruct readers into the right direction. These might not have been used because of the abstract form which could be a bit confusing for someone who wants simple directions when using the transit system.