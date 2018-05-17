Enhanced Satisfaction From Dog Groomer Partnership With Veterinarian

There is higher demand for dog groomer in Bellevue TN than veterinarians because pet owners want their dogs or cats to look their best at all times. While veterinarians do not consider the pet groomers as their adversaries, there are some obvious signs on pets that require the services of veterinarians.

Pet groomers must always watch out for health problems on pets. Itchy pets are one of the common reasons to visit a pet groomer. The owner has friendly relationships with the groomer and assumes that a good bath will remove the itchiness. Besides that, veterinarians charge more than pet groomers do. However, itchiness is a problem that must be managed by a veterinarian.

Recommending a visit to the veterinarian will prevent owner dissatisfaction over the service. If the pet does not get relief from itchiness, the owner’s expectations will not be met. It could mean bad reviews and loss of business. Pet groomers must be given training to spot any signs of allergies that require professional attention to retain good relationships with pet owners.

There are certain instances when the itchiness suffered by the pet is not due to allergies but a hormone condition. Dry flakey skin may be a case of hypothyroidism while thin skin may be due to hyperadrenocorticism. If the pet groomer notices these conditions, he must refer the pet to a veterinarian for diagnosis and treatment. Owners do not want their pets to be miserable and they will be very grateful for the suggestion.

Pruritus among pets may not be resolved unless the yeast or bacterial skin infection is treated with an antifungal or antibiotic. Trained groomers who notice these signs while providing care for the pets would be excellent partners of veterinarians who can prescribe the right medications. Sometimes, it is not only appearance that matters but the health of the pet so that he will have a longer life.

Your best friend will be comfortable and behaved if you take him regularly to dog groomer in Bellevue TN for grooming. Pets suffer from matting when their long hair is not washed and brushed properly. Extra long hair can also result to discomfort and skin issues. Ticks also thrive on dirty bodies.