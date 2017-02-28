Erawan’s Investment Plans Revealed

With all the travellers interested in Thailand, especially the hotspots such as Kamui, Pattaya and, of course, Bangkok, a great many hotels have done what they can to attract as many guests as possible. No doubt hotel promotion in Bangkok and these other places is quite the competitive field. And with recent news, it seems that the field will have to make room for more.

The Erawan Group PLC (ERW), one of Thailand’s leading hotel companies, has stated its investment plans for the future. The company has plans to invest in Thailand and the Philippines, in order to increase its revenue by 10% from the Bt 5.6B recorded last year. The Bt 2.2B investment would lead to 9 additional hotels opening in the two countries. Company President Kamonwan Wipulakorn has stated how the investment would be split, with 56% of it going to 16 hotels currently in operation across Thailand, with 28% set for the hotels currently being developed in the Philippines, of which there are 6. The remaining money (16%) would then be used to improve the company’s assets, spread across the 2 countries.

The company president has stated the company’s expectation for the Thailand tourism market, saying that they are expecting strong growth for the country, which is currently on the rebound from 2016’s last quarter slowdown, brought on by the mourning period for the late King and the zero-dollar tour crackdown.

The country of Thailand is currently expecting more foreign visitors this year, around 34.4 M. This is a marked increase of 6% in comparison to last year’s 32.6 M, according to calculations made by the country’s Tourism Department. 2016’s tourist traffic for Thailand was the highest recorded for that year amidst ASEAN countries, and one of the highest 10 across the world.

Ms Kamonwan also pointed out that, with the economic issues in their country easing out, Russian tourists are likely to return.

The company plans to open several hotels within the year under its Hop Inn label, with one in the Philippines and eight in Thailand.

This massive investment is part of the company’s five-year plan. If the plan goes accordingly, the company will have 95 hotels with at least 10,000 rooms in operation across Thailand and the Philippines.

It seems that Erawan is planning to shake up hotel promotion in Bangkok with its announcement, which would mean big things for the company if all goes well.