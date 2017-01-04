Essential Tips For Carpet Cleaning In Perth

Despite your best efforts, your carpet would still be a victim to spills, stains, soda, dust, mites and other microorganisms that will render your carpet dirty and unsafe for your family. This is the reason why it is highly recommended to do regular carpet cleaning in Perth to prolong your carpet’s life and make it a safe area for your kids and pets to stay around. Here are some tips that will help your carpet maintain a good condition.

Vacuum your carpet at least once a week especially in areas that are commonly stepped on and used by your family and pets. Regular vacuum cleaning of your carpet prevents the build-up of dirt and unhealthy particles that can reduce the carpet’s life. Once a month, if you have the time, focus on cleaning hard to reach areas on your carpet such as those underneath furniture and appliances.

For wall to wall carpets, vacuum the carpet in sections. You may want to divide the carpet in half or if the carpet is too big, divide it into a quadrant. Your activity related to carpet cleaning in Perth should be thorough so vacuum from one phase to another without skipping quadrants.

When cleaning thick and plush carpets, take more time and attention in vacuuming since dirt and grime are surely imbedded deep within the carpet. A single passing of vacuum is not enough so you have to repeat cleaning the area at least three times or until you are already satisfied with the result.

In addition to areas with heavy traffic, pay particular attention to areas of the carpet where people sit or move their feet regularly. Vacuum in a crisscross pattern using strokes that are overlapping.

To make an effective carpet cleaning in Perth, add baking soda in your bag vacuum to ward off bad odour on your carpet. For heavy stains or carpets that are just too large and stressful to clean, contact professional carpet cleaners and let them do the job for you. Call a carpet cleaning company today.