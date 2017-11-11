There are different types of hotels in Bangkok but if you want a unique experience, look for a themed hotel with hotel club benefits in Sukhumvi twhich will make your stay a truly enjoyable and memorable one. Here are some of the features that make a themed hotel worthy of your time and money.

Themed rooms. Club rooms are brimming with perks and exclusive offers but aside from that, what makes themed room exciting to stay in is that that you would feel like you were living in a nostalgic yet interesting past. There are different types of themes used in club rooms. There are clubs with pop icons themes, new age rock theme and many others. While the rest of the hotels have standard designs, you get to stay in a unique yet comfortably familiar room due to its themed furnishings.

Exclusive discounts. Some of the exciting hotel club benefits in Sukhumvit are 30% discount on food and beverage and as much as 15% discount upon early booking or 14 days prior to your arrival.

Complimentary services. Look for a hotel around Sukhumvit with club rooms that over a variety of complimentary services such as free drinks and snacks every day and complimentary minibar supplies that gets replenished daily aside from the complimentary cocktail drinks upon arrival. There are also hotels that offer one time 15 minutes of Head and Shoulder Massage to their guests. If you are going to stay for two nights at the hotel, you can get one time complimentary buffet for two and one-way airport transfer if you stay for three nights.

Unique services. Another unique hotel club benefits in Sukhumvit is 24-hour stay at the hotel which means your check out would be the same with your check in time. Hotels would generally let you in at 2PM and check out time is at 12noon. You can also find hotels with all-day breakfast so you get to enjoy your favourite breakfast meals even at 9:00 in the evening. Search on the internet to find hotels with clubs that feature exclusive deals to get the most out of your Thailand experience.