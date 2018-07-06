Experience Christmas In July At A Christmas Story House

If you have been to Tremont then you might have heard of its famous A Christmas Story house. Inside, one can experience the holiday spirit regardless of the time of the year. Christmas is still half a year away but it does not mean that you can’t celebrate Christmas in July when you visit. This coming July 21, the Christmas Story House and Museum will be hosting Christmas in July. This event is held by the management every year.

According to the curator of the museum, Steven Intermill, they love the season of Christmas and they are happy to be able to celebrate it especially during the season of summer. For this upcoming event, visitors are surely going to expect many special activities as with prior events held in the last few years. There is going to be a meet and greet featuring Patty Johnson, the cranky elf. Guests will have the chance to have their photos signed, to share some stories and you can expect the elf to reprimand you when you drag your feet. This is the same scenario that made her famous in the classic movie released in 1983.

Expect her to be at the Christmas Story House between 3 and 5 in the afternoon. She will be hanging out at the gift shop of the museum. There are other events as well such as the chance to see Santa Claus. Intermill said that they have received confirmation that Santa will be visiting A Christmas Story House because his schedule will be too busy to come this December.

Jack Frost Donuts will also be available for sale during the event. They will be selling donuts decorated with A Christmas Story designs such as Pink Bunny, Leg Lamp and Red Ryder. The backyard of the museum will hold a lot of fun because of the Red Ryder range to be constructed. There will be tables for the children where they can play activities as well as a face painter on site. Those who are interested to experience Christmas in July but will not be able to make it on the said date can still visit the museum as it is open every day.