Farmers In Yoke Attacked By Stowaway Snails

Snails are not seen as a cause to call for pest control in Sydney but it has been causing a lot of problems when it comes to farming. We may have seen the slimy creature as a harmless one but these invaders are affecting the agriculture industry in a negative manner.

According to a farmer from Yorke Peninsula, Graham Hayes, when he is about to begin the seeding process every season, he must also make sure that the snail bait has been laid out previously.

Failure to do so in his part will result to the destruction of his crops because the Mediterranean snails are attacking by the millions.

Mr. Hayes said that if they come in large population they it is a certainty that all the crops will be eaten by them. He added that it does not matter what kind of crops they are trying to grow, so long as the snails increase in number then they are going to devour them.

The troubles, according to Mr. Hayes, starts to arise every time the crops enter their growing period. He said that the early stages of the growth are when the snails would love to eat the crops since they are still green.

As soon as the crops are ripe and ready to be harvested, this is when the snails are causing problems to the harvest. They are the reason why most of the machines are getting clogged up and they are also the very contaminants to the grain.

Geoff Baker, who also happens to be a CSIRO scientist, is considered the snail expert because he has three decades worth of experience in observing mollusks. He sent a warning that this year is going to be the season of snail because of two major reasons. One is that the previous summer is wet and mild and second, the breeding cycles of the snails can be changed.

Dr. Baker said that the snails, much like other invertebrate, have the capacity to stay inactive when the weather is bad for reproduction and they will breed right away when the weather is ideal for them. This season is when this will unfortunately happen, according to him.

It was over a century ago when snails came to the Yorke Peninsula. They were brought by ships that come to the shore in order to collect the harvested grains.

Dr. Baker shared that there are four different species of snails that are easily recognizable and the ones in Yorke Peninsula was named `Mediterranean snail after their place of origin.

Much like many pests that came to Australia that require pest control in Sydney, the snails also came to the country accidentally.