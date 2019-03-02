Fifty Percent Of Children Under Four Haven’t Seen A Dentist In 2018

According to the latest figures, in 2018, over 50 per cent of kids under four years old in the United Kingdom were not able to visit an NHS dentist. The same problem is noted by a Reading dentist in the United States. This is why dentists are urging the parents to bring their child for their first dental checkup as soon as the first set of baby teeth erupts.

After their first dental checkup, parents should make sure that the child’s teeth are once again examined by a dentist when they reach the age of one year old. It is then the duty of parents to make sure that their kids visit the dentist a minimum of one-time annually.

Experts said that failure to do this comes with a lot of risks which can impact the baby teeth and might later on have consequences to the permanent teeth of the child.

Data released by NHS Digital which was sent to Faculty of Dental Surgery for analysis revealed that 57.7 per cent of young children who are below four years old were not able to visit a dentist in the previous year alone.

For children until the age of 17 years old, 41.4 per cent of them were not able to go to their NHS dentist scheduled appointment in 2018. For kids between the age range of five and nine years old, it was 32.7 per cent while for children between 10 and 14 years old, it was 27.6 per cent.

These figures only prove the research that was previously done outlining the fact that many children in the United Kingdom needs more attention when it comes to dental health. In the end, these kids would require dental work at a later age due to the neglect of their parents to bring them to their dentist appointments.

Michael Escudier, Faculty of Dental Surgery’s dean and professor at the Royal College of Surgeon, admitted that the numbers are quite disappointing to see. Almost six in every 10 kids between the age of one and four years old were not able to schedule a visit with their NHS dentist in 2018.

According to a Reading dentist, when children suffer from tooth decay at a young age, they are most likely going to have dental problems in the future such as a higher chance of decay in baby teeth as well as the permanent sets they are getting later on.