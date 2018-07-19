Five Fun Things To Do While Visiting Myanmar

Yangon is a beautiful city with a lot of interesting history. The well-preserved pagodas and temples in the city introduce the visitors to the rich cultural past of Myanmar. The city has a number of tourist attractions and the locals are friendly.

Here is a list of some of the popular tourist attractions in Yangon

Shwedagon pagoda

The Shwedagon pagoda is one of the most sacred Buddhist temples in the country. The pagoda contains the relics of the four previous Buddha and hence is a revered site of worship for Buddhists across the world. The main chedi of the pagoda is around ninety nine metres and is visible from many locations in the city. Visit the pagoda and observe the interesting religious rituals performed by the locals.

Local markets

Tourists who wish to experience the local way of life can plan a visit to the local fresh markets. There are many fresh markets in the city and the Thein Gyi market is a popular market.

Sule pagoda

This is the oldest pagoda in the city. The Sule pagoda was built even before the Shwedagon pagoda and is believed to be nearly two thousand five hundred years old. The pagoda is situated in the China town area and is easy to reach from any place in Yangon.

ChaukhtatgyiPaya

Chaukhtatgyipaya is also popular as the Reclining Buddha. This statue is a massive sixty five meter long idol of Buddha in reclining position. The crown of the idol is adorned with diamonds and other precious gems while the feet are etched with religious carvings and symbols.

Relish the local cuisine and drink tea and beer

Visitors to this beautiful city can visit the night market in the china town area to experience the local cuisine. They can sample a variety of authentic dishes of Myanmar and enjoy sipping the local Myanmar beer at this market. There are many restaurants and bars in china town area offering food and drinks at cheap rates.