Five Popular Advantages Of Reverse Logistics

Supply chain management does not only mean the flow of raw materials to the production units and the supply of finished products to the end customers, it also includes the absorption of unsold or unused goods back into the inventory and their reverse flow back to the company from the point of consumption. The absorption of the unused goods and their reverse flow is known as reverse logistics.

Most of the businesses prefer to outsource their logistics to the 3 PL companies which provide reverse logistics. The Tecdis network provides a range of reverse logistics for its clients to help them in waste management and recycling. Some of the reverse logistics solutions offered by the network are WEEE recycling, Redeployment, Return merchandize authorization, end of life disposal and field asset recovery.

Some of the benefits of reverse logistics solutions offered by the Tecdis network are