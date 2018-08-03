Five Popular Advantages Of Reverse Logistics

Supply chain management does not only mean the flow of raw materials to the production units and the supply of finished products to the end customers, it also includes the absorption of unsold or unused goods back into the inventory and their reverse flow back to the company from the point of consumption. The absorption of the unused goods and their reverse flow is known as reverse logistics.
Most of the businesses prefer to outsource their logistics to the 3 PL companies which provide reverse logistics. The Tecdis network provides a range of reverse logistics for its clients to help them in waste management and recycling. Some of the reverse logistics solutions offered by the network are WEEE recycling, Redeployment, Return merchandize authorization, end of life disposal and field asset recovery.
Some of the benefits of reverse logistics solutions offered by the Tecdis network are
- Businesses can reclaim defective products. They can refurbish or use the working parts in the defective products in the manufacture of new products. This helps companies to reclaim value out of defective products.
- Reverse logistics offered by the Tecdis network helps the clients to recycle the packaging and other materials used in the defective pieces. This generates scrap value to the company.
- Reverse logistics helps businesses to instil confidence among the distributors. Since the Tecdis network collects the unsold products from the stockists and distributors and sends them back to the company, they can confidently place orders for all the products.
- Reverse logistics is also gaining popularity as a successful marketing strategy. Companies offer to buy back used electronics and other white goods from the customers. More and more users are preferring to buy refurbished electronics like computers and televisions, which are sold at low prices when compared to the brand new ones. Companies also rely on the exchange offers to boost sales during the dull seasons.
- Reverse logistics helps business organizations to portray a professional and responsible image to their customers and society. Since the logistics firms with Tecdis Network offer WEEE recycling and end of life disposal services, the hazardous e waste can be recycled and disposed responsibly without harming the environment.