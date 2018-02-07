An announcement was made by the Ohio Department of Education regarding its proposal to further the Summer Food Service program in order to answer the increasing demands of the children that are recipients of the meals when they are on summer vacation. The department is working with a food service that employs a purchasing solution similar to Chef Mod.

With the help of the Summer Food Service initiative, thousands of young kids are able to eat all over the state. Ever since 2014, there has been an increase in the number of sponsorships for the program. In fact, it is 10 per cent higher than four years ago.

According to the public institution’s superintendent, Paolo DeMaria, children should not stop receiving healthy meals just because school is out for the summer. This is made possible by the Summer Food Service Program which ensures that children gets all the nourishment they need and they can continue having fun while learning at the same time. The children will not have to worry about their meals and instead they can focus on various summer activities such as playing outdoors, reading and sports.

The recipients of Summer Food Service Program are kids between the age of 1 and 18 years old. They are the same ones that depend on school meals alone. Children of special cases including those with disabilities can join the food program until they are 21 years old.

These free meals can be availed in various parts of the state such as schools, universities, colleges, libraries, nonprofits, and housing complexes for low income families, parks, swimming pools, camps and community centers among many others.

Recognition was awarded to the director of nutrition services at Painesville School, Kelly Minnick, along with the nutrition staff of the district because of the effort put in making sure children get their healthy meals even in summer months.

Despite the state’s effort, there are still many children in Ohio that are starving especially during the school break. Food service organizations with purchasing and recipe management software such as Chef Mod should get involve and make sure all the kids are getting the right nutrition.