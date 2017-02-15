A Glimpse Into The Preparations For The Royal Crematorium

The deadline for the completion of the royal crematorium is September 30 but the committee for construction said that they are ahead of schedule. After he has inspected the work site, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Tanasak Patimapragorn who is overseeing the construction of the crematorium and the restoration of the royal chariots for the cremation ceremony said the construction team has developed a better technique that allowed work to proceed faster than expected.

In the traditional method of constructing a royal crematorium, craftsmen have to climb to the top of the crematorium. In the new technique, craftsmen build everything on the ground and assembly is done block by block with the use of cranes. The new technique is not only quicker, it is relatively safer.

The royal crematorium will have four separate rooms for artwork that includes painting, sculpting, woodworking and building the royal urn. Because of the rooms, work will not delayed by the rainy season of July to August. The Fine Arts Department has described what will be expected from the royal pyre.

The royal pyre will have a square-shaped base that measures 60 x 60 metres with a height of 50.49 metres. According to traditional Thai belief, Mount Sumeru where the Divine Spirit of the King will go is going to be depicted. The Phra Merumat with bussabok or movable thrones on top will include deities and creatures like the garuda, a large mythical bird that will carry the King and help him in returning to heaven.

The design of ceremony venue is based on sacred religious places including the position of structures. The committee in charge of construction has agreed to build six small golden urns that will be decorated with diamonds and precious stones to collect the ashes of Thailand’s King after the cremation.

