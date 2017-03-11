Good News For Super Fans

If you are one of those people who are obsessed with pop culture memorabilia, then you might be in for a treat. According to Jeff Clark, the owner of Video Ezy in Warwick, he has been quite successful when it comes to selling different famous merchandise in his current store that he decided it is time to branch out and set up a standalone store.

The new store will be called “What the Pop?!” and its new home will be located in the corner of Grafton street and Palmerin Street where there is a vacant shop. They are planning to make the move this weekend.

Mr. Clark has been selling at the Video Ezy store for around a year and a half already. His merchandise includes famous memorabilia, American confectionery, posters as well as figurines. He decided that after 18 months in the store is enough time for him to expand his business.

He added that his current business is doing well thus they have decided that they needed additional traffic thus they started planning about branching out in a new shop. They will be opening their new shop this weekend and customers are expected to have a lot of fun since there will be many prizes to giveaway and samples of the confectionery will also be handed out.

For their first month in the new store, they will be operating from 9 AM until 5 PM from Monday to Friday but Thursday will be an exception since the store will be available for customers until 8 PM.

For Saturdays, the store’s closing time is 4 PM while on Sundays they will only be open until 1 in the afternoon.

As of the moment, Mr. Clark said that they have more than 200 figurines of famous pop figure available for sale. He shared that they have Disney figurines, anime, TV show characters, Superman, Batman and Marvel.

Also included in their inventory are memorabilia jewelleries, TV poster, t-shirts, sweatshirts, watches, movie posters, block mounted posters and more than 200 personalized canvas prints sold in set. Their confectionery section is filled with Jelly Bellys, Twinkies, American Cereals such as Lucky Charms and Hershey Bars.