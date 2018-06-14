Google Launching New Features For Fans For FIFA World Cup 2018

Tech giant Google has recently released new features for the football fans hoping to stay updated and to ดูบอลสด, with a list of new features that’ll let them keep track of the things happening on the field.

The new features were revealed via a blog post by Yoav Schwartzberg, Google Search’s Product Manager, which detailed the new features, which the company designed for football fans. Schwartzberg says that users will now have a new experience for exploring football tables, stats and currently trending players. He adds that the company is also planning to bring video recaps of games, no later than 30 minutes from the match’s end.

The video recaps available will cover goals and match highlights. These features will allow fans to keep track of upcoming matches, news about the participating teams and their players, group standings, and event brackets, among others. Part of the new features is letting fans ดูบอลสด, or to keep track of it with real-time score, complete with detailed timeline of all updates, as well as in-game moments, complete with complimentary tweets, stats, images and more.

Additionally, Android smartphone users can also pin “real-time scores” on their phones’ display, straight from the search bar on the mobile browsers, like Chrome, or from the Google app on their phone. Users can also navigate to the match listing they want to watch, and drag it into their screen to pin it.

Google Doodle will also update, countries being listed on the Doodle if their team is participating in the FIFA World Cup 2018, for interested fans. Fans can now also ask Google Assistant for the result of their matches, which come with details like the score, who scored the most goals, and other football-related queries. Google News app can now function as a dedicated World Cup Tracker, with a spotlight feature that come with live scores and highlights, results, and schedules. However, the Google News tracker function is only available for those in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Mexico, Peru, as well as the US and UK.

Google Trends as well as Google Maps will also list data on football matches. The latter will keep track of the rankings for players and other key data based on how many searches happen, whilst the latter will highlight business listings that’s good for watching sports.

Finally, Google has released a series of apps directly associated with FIFA World Cup 2018, like the aptly named 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Official App, and the Panini Sticker Album, among others.