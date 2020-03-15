Google To Go Mobile First Completely By September 2020

SEO is a huge part of the internet, which is why a lot of stock is put into things like King Kong SEO reviews and whatnot. However, the field is always developing, and changing, which is why updates are needed on a regular basis. The internet might just need a big update, as Google recently announced that they’ll have mobile first indexing for its sites.

On March 5, 2020, Google posted on its Webmaster Central Blog that it’ll be switching to mobile-first indexing for all websites by September 2020. According to the tech giant, most of the sites that have popped up in their search results are good for mobile-first indexing, with 70% of them have moved over. This change will be implemented until the announced date, as the company will work to move sites to mobile-first indexing as they find systems that are ready.

Reportedly, this will result in an increase in Googlebot’s site crawls while the company updates their index to the mobile version of websites. The process has been going on for a while now, and will continue until completion. Once all sites have been moved to the mobile index, however, Google will still use the traditional desktop Googlebot, but most of the tech giant’s web crawling will be handled by its mobile smartphone user-agent.

The mobile-first indexing process was started by Google way back in 2016, and has been working continuously, making the September 2020 more a finale than anything. Google, for their part, have sent notices to sites that haven't been moved, telling website owners about any mobile-first indexing issues their site might have.

Website owners are now under a schedule to change and update their sites, as these changes with Google’s SE crawling will result in changes in indexing and ranking across the internet.

Google also put forward some recommendations for mobile websites, saying that avoiding separate mobile URLs (m-dots) is a good idea, due to the issues and confusion that this leads to, both for users and search engines.