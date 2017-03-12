GPS Tracking Advised For Every Car In Xinjiang, China

Due to regular occurrence of deadly violence in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture of Xinjiang, a region that borders Central Asia, security officials have advised residents to install GPS tracking devices in all their vehicles for safety reasons. This order affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles is requested by authorities so that they are able to keep permanent tabs on the movements of their people. With reports of severe threat from international terrorism attacks, cars have been known to be used as a key means of transport as well as weapons. Thus, authorities deemed it necessary to monitor and track all vehicles in the region.

In the recent years, the world has have seen radical terrorists with links to Xinjiang, use motor vehicles to carry out a series of terror attacks in China including a market bombing in the capital of Urumqi in May 2014 which happened after an attack in October 2013 at Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. This extreme move to install GPS tracking was further strengthened when a rise in fatal incidents fuelled by racial conflicts between the Han Chinese migrants and the predominantly Muslim minority known as Uighurs, who call Xinjiang home.

All private and government vehicles as well as heavy vehicles such as bulldozers and lorries will have to comply with the order by installing the China-made Beidou satellite navigation system between 20 February and 30 June this year. Drivers who do not comply to this ruling will not be allowed to refill their tanks at petrol stations. The installation of these GPS tracking devices was believed to be part of a trial project that would be rolled out across the region of Xinjiang, which would be a far cheaper alternative than putting up a considerable amount of security cameras.

A Xinjiang expert, named James Leibold from Australia’s La Trobe University has stated that authorities have been transforming the region gradually into a police state as an attempt to stop the killings, after a deadly racial rioting case in 2009. This is just one of the investments made into GPS tracking technology to improve methods of surveillance. It was important to note that this may not stop these violent acts completely but an attempt aimed at racial harmony is an attempt nevertheless.