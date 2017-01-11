Growth Of Sundram Fasteners Due To High-Margin Products

When it comes to auto ancillary segment, there is a very high competition in the market. This is the reason why there are not many companies that have the luxury to make a pricing power in a continuous manner. This is not the case with Sundram Fastener which is the largest fastener manufacturer in India. It has conquered the ability to make a pricing power continuously.

The firm which is based in Chennai, was able to get a return of equity rate of 21.84 per cent in the 2016 fiscal year because of high realizations as well as increasing the share of their products that are known to have superior margin. The recent return of equity of the company is more than the total RoE of the entire industry by a multiple of 2.2.

The expansion of the return of equity usually means that the company was able to achieve a higher profit despite selling the same volume of unit. This in result indicates that the company has pricing power.

In the last four years, Sundram has been consistent when it comes to expansion. It has already done so with its operating profit margins. In the month of September for the 2017 fiscal year, the figure is already at 18.9 per cent in comparison to the figure in 2012 fiscal year which is only 12 per cent. This shows a gain of 700 bps.

The company was able to boost its margins through a three-way exercise. What they did first was increase the shares of high margin products including forged products, shaft and hub. The conventional fastener company has a margin of 9 to 12 per cent while Sundram has 14 to 22 per cent.

Second, the company increased the expenses of spares and tools as well as those involved in developing new product. It resulted to a transparent revenue and improvement in gross margins. Third, the firm focused on increasing the revenues from export products. For the company's fiscal year 2016, the export sector covers almost 30 per cent of the entire revenue.