Halloween Parties Worth Watching Out In Melbourne

When it comes to Halloween parties, there are a few notable ones that you shouldn't miss if you are in the area.

The first is the Luna Dark which is held in Luna Park. The nightly terrors will last for four nights. This is the second year of Luna Dark and participants are expected to flock on October 27, 28, 29 and 31. Luna Park is considered to be the oldest theme park in the country and the event is perfect for the entire family. There will be a ticket to enter the event which is inclusive of unlimited rides inside the theme park. They will be giving away prizes to guests who will win the best costume awards. There is going to be live music and guests can enter their special treat which is the House of Horrors. Makeup artists who are experts in special effects will be visiting as well.

There is another event which will run from 27th of October until the 31st. It is called the Spooktober Halloween Festival and happening in the grounds of the St Kilda Town Hall. There will e three haunted houses available for guests and each of them have varying degree of scariness such as friendly haunt and extreme. Every hour the host of the event will be awarding best costume to everyone present and will be giving away prizes. Aside from the haunted houses, there will be a Trick or Treat Trail, food trucks as well as photo booth.

Fitzroy Street Halloween Festival will be happening at the main street of St Kilda from 4 pm until 7 pm. There will be activities for the entire family as well as entertainment such as face painters, stilt-walkers and fire-twirlers. There will be appearances from popular characters every Halloween including Rocky Horror’s casts and the entire Addams Family.

Aside from these places, there are a number of parties worth participating as the Halloween comes to a close.