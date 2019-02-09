Healthcare Industry Needs Cloud Technology Now More Than Ever

While various industries are quick to jump to the bandwagon of cloud technology, healthcare was left behind but this is slowly changing and for the better. There are many reasons why the healthcare industry was not so welcoming of cloud technology including privacy concerns, date security risks, regulatory compliance, interoperability and infrastructure availability.

These challenges are far from over but healthcare organizations are slowly embracing cloud technology with the sudden increase in demand brought about by more flexibility when using cloud system. One proof is the report published by GlobalData which predicts the market size of the international healthcare cloud computing to reach $35 billion by 2022. To achieve this, the market should grow by around 2.17 per cent every year from 2018 until 2022. In addition, the report predicts that the market size of the pharmaceutical cloud computing will increase to $12.1 billion by 2022 from $4.7 billion recorded in 2017.

These predictions are slowly coming true with news of industries partnering in the international market to venture into cloud technology services. For instance, Microsoft partnered with Veradigm, which is a subsidiary of Allscripts, to create a product that will aid researchers in performing studies through the electronic health record of Allscripts which is cloud-based.

University of Sydney’s National Health and Medical Research Council Clinical Trial Centre utilized the eClinical platform made by Medidata in order to conduct their studies. It is expected to improve their research as the system is simpler, accelerated and improved.

Peter Mac, the cancer institute in Australia, released two new systems that are both cloud-based as replacement for a number of systems as well as precision medicine in the country. These systems made it possible to consolidate information coming from different sources and routed into a single network prior to storing in Microsoft Azure. All of the information is then accessible to multiple users at the same time.

MedicalDirector also developed a Helix solution for cloud technology healthcare which was integrated with the Azure cloud service from Microsoft. The main goal is to make healthcare delivery more efficient, organize medical information in a flexible manner and raise the quality of decision making based on evidence.